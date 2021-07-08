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Prof Dolores Cahill - mRNA jabs turn people into virus manufacturing machines
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506 views • July 08, 2021
Another MUST watch/listen interview with Prof Dolores Cahill.
Dolores is a is Professor of Translational Science at University College Dublin. Despite having an impeccable academic record, Dolores was forced to resign from a scientific commission post, because she disagreed with the lockdown and questioned the seriousness of the virus.
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/professor-dolores-cahill-over-
1-6-million-injuries-from-vaccines-in-europe_JgPC44mFPrYteCt.html
Dolores is a is Professor of Translational Science at University College Dublin. Despite having an impeccable academic record, Dolores was forced to resign from a scientific commission post, because she disagreed with the lockdown and questioned the seriousness of the virus.
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/professor-dolores-cahill-over-
1-6-million-injuries-from-vaccines-in-europe_JgPC44mFPrYteCt.html
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