© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Group In England Organised A Mask Free Shopping Trip&They Will Continue To Do So Until The People Wake Up
Follow
1
Share
Report
890 views • April 02, 2021
A group in Chelmsford, England organised a mask free shopping trip, power in numbers, remember, businesses and livelihoods are only being destroyed because of compliance, they keep moving the goalposts, and they will continue to do so until the people wake up.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.