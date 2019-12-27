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Varney: Socialism (Communism) leads to decline and ruin
warmuseum
warmuseum
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20 views • December 27, 2019
Disguisting creatures always think they are smart and need a theory so they can tell others to follow. At one stage the inbreeded filth cried at the bosses opffice when negotiation salary so their increased share had to be taken from someone elses pocket. At one stage the commies run into my office to find something to lie so they got in better position themselves. When I got fed up with it I started to leave lies and false tracks after me meaning that when they went to the boss they had false information. That is how you deal with commie scum and filth, inbreeded creatures that think they are smarter than anyone else.
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newscorrupt mediacommunism socialismliers and thievesaoc is a latinamerican inbreed with low iq
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