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TUCKER SLAMS EPA FOR ALLOWING MORE ATRAZINE INTO U.S. WATER SUPPLY TO PROTECT BIG AGRICULTURE
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32 views • January 20, 2020
Alex Jones has been telling us about atrazine for many many years! He was right! People need to do the research! Several links below expose atrazine. Open you mind. Wake the masses! Promote truth!
https://news.berkeley.edu/2010/03/01/frogs/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2842049/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/common-herbicide-turns-male-frogs-into-females/
https://youtu.be/WmytXKe0OcM
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2010/3/100301-atrazine-frogs-female-chemical/
https://www.livescience.com/10957-pesticide-turns-male-frogs-females.html
https://youtu.be/-omq_-WBDlo
https://www.infowars.com/gender-bender-chemical-atrazine-widely-contaminates-u-s-public-water-supply/
https://news.berkeley.edu/2010/03/01/frogs/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2842049/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/common-herbicide-turns-male-frogs-into-females/
https://youtu.be/WmytXKe0OcM
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2010/3/100301-atrazine-frogs-female-chemical/
https://www.livescience.com/10957-pesticide-turns-male-frogs-females.html
https://youtu.be/-omq_-WBDlo
https://www.infowars.com/gender-bender-chemical-atrazine-widely-contaminates-u-s-public-water-supply/
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