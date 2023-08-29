Before the Sky Falls: Christian Truthers & Their Strange FRICTION

March 25th, 2018
Pastor Dean shares about the need for good local churches to be established everywhere before the great tribulation begins. He also addresses the friction and offenses between so many Christian truthers (and even a few specific situations) and the need for more love and forgiveness between Christian brothers and sisters. The Pharisee spirit has jumped on way too many.
