Before the Sky Falls: Christian Truthers & Their Strange FRICTION
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday

March 25th, 2018

Pastor Dean shares about the need for good local churches to be established everywhere before the great tribulation begins. He also addresses the friction and offenses between so many Christian truthers (and even a few specific situations) and the need for more love and forgiveness between Christian brothers and sisters. The Pharisee spirit has jumped on way too many.

Keywords
flat earthdiscernmentdean odlefeic

