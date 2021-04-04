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Fighting Digital Hate and Lies with the TRUTH Roundtable Discussion
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
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2724 views • April 04, 2021
Join Ty and Charlene as they host a dynamic Roundtable as they unpack the onslaught of attacks and lies against the truth and looming medical tyranny.

The panel includes Robert F Kennedy Jr, Erin Elizabeth of Health Nut News, Sayer Ji of Greenmedinfo.com, and Kevin Jenkins of Urban Global Health Alliance,

Each person on the panel talks about their censorship experience and what they are doing to fight the digital hate and war against the truth, against us, and really against YOU!

We are standing in the way of their push for medical tyranny and they don't like it. We tell the entire story about what they are doing, why, and we share what we are doing to counter their hate and how we will continue to fight for you and for this great nation - America.

Please support each one on this panel by signing up for our e-newsletters and also be sure to join all of our social media channels:

Ty & Charlene Bollinger | The Truth About Cancer & Vaccines www.thetruthaboutcancer.com
Robert F Kennedy, Jr | Children's Health Defense https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Erin Elizabeth | Health Nut News https://www.healthnutnews.com/
Sayer Ji | Greenmedinfo.com https://www.greenmedinfo.com/
Kevin Jenkins | Urban Global Health Alliance www.urbanglobalhealthalliance.com
Keywords
censorshipliestyrannyrfkmedical freedomsayer jidigital hatekevin jenkins
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy