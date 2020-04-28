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COVID-19 Briefing: Current Quarantine Approach Wrong Based on Science | Dr Erickson & Dr Massihi Pt1
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95 views • April 28, 2020
On April 22, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA Dr. Dan Erikson and Dr. Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care held a press conference stating that based on science and the data they have personally aggregated as physicians over the last 2 months they stated that the current quarantine and sheltering in place is the wrong approach based on said science.
They noted that part of the unintended collateral damage of the lockdown is that child molestations are up, domestic abuse and violence cases are up as well as suicide among other statistics.
The doctors shared data from several different states and juxtaposed it against influenza rates which were nearly identical.
They noted that the media is causing hysteria and scaring people unnecessarily.
They noted that part of the unintended collateral damage of the lockdown is that child molestations are up, domestic abuse and violence cases are up as well as suicide among other statistics.
The doctors shared data from several different states and juxtaposed it against influenza rates which were nearly identical.
They noted that the media is causing hysteria and scaring people unnecessarily.
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