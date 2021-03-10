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This is a piece of footage from Stanford experiment
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172 views • March 10, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOO8kke00Cc
Jun 14, 2016 - Jon Lacey
I believe this piece shows some of the interaction between student guards, and student inmates
Jun 14, 2016 - Jon Lacey
I believe this piece shows some of the interaction between student guards, and student inmates
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