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Black Moon, Khazarian War Crimes! Scott Ritter, Sabbatean Supreme Court Justices! Copperhead Road!
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246 views • April 07, 2022
1. Harley Schlanger https://youtu.be/Cyk_8X_KgYg
2. Scott Ritter on “Russian atrocities”: https://rumble.com/vzmkp3-facts-are-not-the-friends-of-ukraine-and-its-allies-right-now-scott-ritter-.html
3. RT live stream: https://rumble.com/vwbbjn-putin-announces-special-operation-in-donbass-special-coverage.html
4. Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/QZ9aLIacUmc
5. CDC Drops COVID-19 Health Warning for Cruise Ships https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/cdc-drops-covid-19-health-warning-for-cruise-ships_4379981.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
6. Black moon! https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2022/01/26/what-is-a-black-moon-and-why-are-there-about-to-be-three-in-a-row/
7. Louis Brandies Sabbatean Frankist. https://www.brandeis.edu/magazine/2016/summer/letters.html
8. Leftism is run by Sabbatean - Frankists: https://ia800904.us.archive.org/24/items/SabbateanFrankismAsTheParadigmOfTheModernLeft-TheRebbeBlog/Sabbatean-Frankism%20as%20the%20Paradigm%20of%20the%20Modern%20Left%20–%20TheRebbeBlog.pdf
9. Dr. Merrit: Kansas Senator instructs health care professionals on Covid Protocols: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vb-_g8KkUa523XUIIBI4Ug2vl-DDkFBy/view?usp=drivesdk
10. RT: Azov brigade in Donetsk. https://rumble.com/vznekn-dpr-residents-talk-about-azovs-alleged-crimes.html
11. Music:
Copperhead road: https://youtu.be/uhMO9azmKNU
12. Official Music video: Copperhead Road: https://youtu.be/xvaEJzoaYZk
13: mercola interview about iron toxicity: https://www.bitchute.com/video/loOIO220Etae/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Scott Ritter on “Russian atrocities”: https://rumble.com/vzmkp3-facts-are-not-the-friends-of-ukraine-and-its-allies-right-now-scott-ritter-.html
3. RT live stream: https://rumble.com/vwbbjn-putin-announces-special-operation-in-donbass-special-coverage.html
4. Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/QZ9aLIacUmc
5. CDC Drops COVID-19 Health Warning for Cruise Ships https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/cdc-drops-covid-19-health-warning-for-cruise-ships_4379981.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
6. Black moon! https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2022/01/26/what-is-a-black-moon-and-why-are-there-about-to-be-three-in-a-row/
7. Louis Brandies Sabbatean Frankist. https://www.brandeis.edu/magazine/2016/summer/letters.html
8. Leftism is run by Sabbatean - Frankists: https://ia800904.us.archive.org/24/items/SabbateanFrankismAsTheParadigmOfTheModernLeft-TheRebbeBlog/Sabbatean-Frankism%20as%20the%20Paradigm%20of%20the%20Modern%20Left%20–%20TheRebbeBlog.pdf
9. Dr. Merrit: Kansas Senator instructs health care professionals on Covid Protocols: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vb-_g8KkUa523XUIIBI4Ug2vl-DDkFBy/view?usp=drivesdk
10. RT: Azov brigade in Donetsk. https://rumble.com/vznekn-dpr-residents-talk-about-azovs-alleged-crimes.html
11. Music:
Copperhead road: https://youtu.be/uhMO9azmKNU
12. Official Music video: Copperhead Road: https://youtu.be/xvaEJzoaYZk
13: mercola interview about iron toxicity: https://www.bitchute.com/video/loOIO220Etae/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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