ADMIRING A “BASIC DICTATORSHIP”

A decade ago Trudeau said he admired China's dictatorship. Sun columnist Lorrie Goldstein asks whether that was a reason his government downplayed allegations from CSIS that China was interfering in Canada's elections.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.