Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is It Safe To Fly Yet?
470 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


October 10, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane speaks tackles Truth in Aviation…people die suddenly, a few months later, & 12-18 months post C-19 bioweapon shots so what is the state of our nation’s aviation safety one year after our commercial pilots and FAs succumbed to being shot up? And what will they do if boosters & multi-mRNA 2nd round is mandated? Dr. Jane gets to the truth with commercial airline Captain, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


Learn how you can protect your retirement savings with GOLDCO: http://goldco.com/drjaneruby


Be happy, eat paleo. Indulge, but stay healthy, check out Earth Echo Foods:https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane


Trouble sleeping? Stressful world overcoming you? Try Magnesium Breakthrough:


https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby


https://www.MyPillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)


http://ZStackLife.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)


Make Air Great Again: http://FiltersSuck.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)


Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:

https://redvoicemedia.net/ruby


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nen06-live-7pm-is-it-safe-to-fly-yet.html

Keywords
healthtravelvaccinemedicinemandatesaviationflyingcommercialbioweaponcaptainsafejabpilotsshotinoculationinjectioncovidtruth in medicinemrnaboostersdr jane rubydr rubydr kevin stillwagondr jane

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket