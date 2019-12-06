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THE COUGAR SCALE & TIME LIMITS FOR ASS - Redonkulas.com
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63 views • December 06, 2019
Two for the price of one! Popp creates an official breakdown of the Cougar Scale, and then explains exactly how long you should be waiting for a chick to give you your first down payment on the ass.
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