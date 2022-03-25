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BBC Debunks its own Denial of Nazis in Ukraine
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302 views • March 25, 2022
The BBC now claims that Ukraine’s Azov Battalion is not a Nazi military formation and that anyone claiming otherwise is repeating Russian propaganda.
However, the BBC itself for the last 8 years has covered not only Azov’s Nazism, but the wider threat growing Nazism has played both inside Ukraine and beyond.
However, the BBC itself for the last 8 years has covered not only Azov’s Nazism, but the wider threat growing Nazism has played both inside Ukraine and beyond.
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