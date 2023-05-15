SHOULD DRAG QUEENS BE ALLOWED NEAR CHILDREN? LISTEN TO THIS FROM A REAL POST-OP TRANS GAL!

Listen to this from a REAL POST-OP TRANS GAL!

Kevin J. Johnston, Canada's number 1 podcaster talks with Elle Sophia Rosetti, a post-op and conservative social commentator who is against the radical LGBTQ+ cult.

This short series of videos is to show the world that the left is WRONG and the right is CORRECT.

The left is rude, crass, vulgar, and violent and now they are killers.

What is the goal of the radical LBGTQ+ terrorists and cultists?

A REAL Trans Woman answers!

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9PM EST - LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch Elle LIVE on https://www.facebook.com/ellesophia.rosetti.7