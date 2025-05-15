© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power and Money: The Epic Clashes Between Commanders in Chief and Titans of Industry w/ Tevi Troy
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 5 hours ago
Follow and support my work on Locals at https://locals.com/sarahwestall/feed or on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com
*
Get your 1775 Coffee starter kit worth $200 for only $99. Only 1000 kits available - get it while you can: https://1775coffee.com/Sarah
*
See dramatic results with peptides! Go to SarahWestall.com/shop - use code "Sarah10" to save 10%
*
See the Peptide Replay at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/replay-join-the-peptide-revolution
*
Tevi Troy, author, historian, and former Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, joins the program to explore the epic clashes between U.S. presidents and powerful CEOs. He explains how these power struggles have been a historical norm—shaping public policy, shifting industries, and redefining the balance between government and business. We also examine the growing need for institutions to embrace diverse thought and open dialogue, rather than clinging to the tightly controlled intellectual echo chambers that dominate today’s universities and policy circles. You can find Tevi Troy on his website at https://TeviTroy.org
*
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
*
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.