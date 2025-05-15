Power and Money: The Epic Clashes Between Commanders in Chief and Titans of Industry w/ Tevi Troy





Tevi Troy, author, historian, and former Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, joins the program to explore the epic clashes between U.S. presidents and powerful CEOs. He explains how these power struggles have been a historical norm—shaping public policy, shifting industries, and redefining the balance between government and business. We also examine the growing need for institutions to embrace diverse thought and open dialogue, rather than clinging to the tightly controlled intellectual echo chambers that dominate today’s universities and policy circles. You can find Tevi Troy on his website at https://TeviTroy.org

