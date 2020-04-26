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Dr. Annie Bukacek - One of Many Now Exposing "NO" Tests Required
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69 views • April 26, 2020
The CDC announced on March 24, 2020 that "cause of death" can be entered on Death Certificates with NO testing for covid19 required. Just the assumption or suspicion the patient had the virus is enough to state it as a conformed covid19 death ON RECORD. This is because the antibody test they were using also detects PAST corona viruses too.
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