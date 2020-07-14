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The David Knight Show (14July20 Full Show
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30 views • July 14, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00Will Trump use Fauci to discredit Fauci?
— 00:04:13 Day 120: UnlockMichigan.com to recall Whitmer, Oregon & Houston push more restrictions
— 00:13:33 Newsom locks down CA again! The lies & the double counting behind “rise in cases”
— 00:21:51 Las Vegas using illegals to get case numbers up, contaminating schools in the process
— 00:31:19 Washington “Redskins” — a team w/o name, full of shame. The audience has MANY suggestions about the new mascot/name
— 00:41:22 WaPo lib wants to purge Texas Rangers for stopping violent Indian tribes
— 00:45:53 Cancel culture Rodeos, women’s basketball, soccer, baseball
— 00:55:26 As Mississippi moves to purge Confederate flag, Church of Satan warns not to put “in God we trust”
— 01:07:10 Suicide - a bigger threat than COVID. Up 600%. Here’s why
— 01:26:50 Health “experts” say turn off your AC,
— 01:29:22 Suffocating mask mob comes after Cruz
— 01:37:09 Amazing ordeal of the lone plane rider in Australia
— 01:45:21 AR15 - modern day musket? David Hogg takes it literally
— 02:02:37 Judges shut down 10th Amendment to kill babies
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00Will Trump use Fauci to discredit Fauci?
— 00:04:13 Day 120: UnlockMichigan.com to recall Whitmer, Oregon & Houston push more restrictions
— 00:13:33 Newsom locks down CA again! The lies & the double counting behind “rise in cases”
— 00:21:51 Las Vegas using illegals to get case numbers up, contaminating schools in the process
— 00:31:19 Washington “Redskins” — a team w/o name, full of shame. The audience has MANY suggestions about the new mascot/name
— 00:41:22 WaPo lib wants to purge Texas Rangers for stopping violent Indian tribes
— 00:45:53 Cancel culture Rodeos, women’s basketball, soccer, baseball
— 00:55:26 As Mississippi moves to purge Confederate flag, Church of Satan warns not to put “in God we trust”
— 01:07:10 Suicide - a bigger threat than COVID. Up 600%. Here’s why
— 01:26:50 Health “experts” say turn off your AC,
— 01:29:22 Suffocating mask mob comes after Cruz
— 01:37:09 Amazing ordeal of the lone plane rider in Australia
— 01:45:21 AR15 - modern day musket? David Hogg takes it literally
— 02:02:37 Judges shut down 10th Amendment to kill babies
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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