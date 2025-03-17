BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
$100,000,000 Unused FEMA Relief Planes - DOGE Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the Nebraska Delegation
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
16 followers
151 views • 1 month ago

$100 Million FEMA Fiasco: Unused Relief Planes Grounded in Waste
In a stunning revelation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) squandered $100 million on relief planes that have never left the ground, a glaring example of federal inefficiency exposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Tucked into the FY 2025 Homeland Security Act (H.R. 8752), this expenditure was meant to bolster disaster response but instead became a stagnant, taxpayer-funded albatross. The Nebraska congressional delegation—Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, alongside Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith—unanimously voted “yes” to approve the funding, raising sharp questions about oversight and accountability.

DOGE’s investigation, detailed in the "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse," flags these idle planes as emblematic of broader systemic waste. With no record of deployment or disaster impact, the $100 million investment sits as a monument to bureaucratic inertia. Critics argue this isn’t mere mismanagement but a failure of intent—planes purchased with fanfare, then abandoned without explanation. Nebraska’s delegates, often vocal about fiscal responsibility, face scrutiny for rubber-stamping the measure without apparent pushback or follow-through.

The broader context is damning: DOGE’s report, spanning a 10-part video series, lists 100 such instances of fraud and waste tied to congressional approvals. Nebraska’s lawmakers, consistently aligned on these spending votes, bear shared responsibility in a pattern of lax oversight. Taxpayers deserve answers—why fund relief that never arrives? As the Nebraska Journal Herald’s full analysis suggests, this isn’t just a local lapse but a national scandal, spotlighting a delegation too complacent to challenge the status quo.

#FEMAFiasco #WastefulSpending #NebraskaDelegation #DOGEReport #TaxpayerBurden

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
