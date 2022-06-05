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5-Year-Old Boy Suffers Massive Cardiac Arrest While Playing Soccer - His Heart Stopped 3 Times 💉😳
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168 views • June 05, 2022
5-Year-Old Boy Suffers Massive Cardiac Arrest While Playing Soccer - His Heart Stopped 3 Times 💉😳
(May 2022) A 5-year-old boy of Ewing Township is in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest on a soccer field last week.
Sheryl Grell was watching her son, Anthony, run up and down the field during a soccer game when suddenly, he collapsed on the field.
(May 2022) A 5-year-old boy of Ewing Township is in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest on a soccer field last week.
Sheryl Grell was watching her son, Anthony, run up and down the field during a soccer game when suddenly, he collapsed on the field.
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