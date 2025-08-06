Police clash with protesters in Tel Aviv - water cannons deployed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tensions boil in Tel Aviv
Police clash with protesters at Kaplan as demonstrations escalate — water cannons deployed, streets cleared by force
At least 13 Israelis reportedly arrested
Footage from Kann News
Adding: GAZA IN CRISIS: KEY HIGHLIGHTS
ISRAELI ATTACKS
👉 At least 83 people have been killed and 644 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s health ministry.
👉 Bodies of five Palestinians were recovered in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to media reports
👉 Russia lodged a formal complaint with Israel over the attack by Israeli settlers on a Russian diplomatic vehicle near an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, calling it a “gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961”
DEATHS AT AID CENTERS
🔶 58 people seeking food aid were killed on Tuesday
🔶 Overall, at least 1,568 people have been killed while attempting to receive food aid since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation established such sites at the end of May
STARVATION DEATHS
🔹 Eight people—including one child—starved to death in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s health ministry said
🔹 The hunger-related death toll now stands at 188, including 94 children
MILITARY TAKEOVER PLANS
👉 Israel’s cabinet could authorize a complete occupation of Gaza, Israeli media reported
👉 US president Donald Trump said it was “pretty much up to Israel” whether to take over Gaza