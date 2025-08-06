BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Police clash with protesters in Tel Aviv - water cannons deployed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
87 views • 1 day ago

Tensions boil in Tel Aviv

Police clash with protesters at Kaplan as demonstrations escalate — water cannons deployed, streets cleared by force

At least 13 Israelis reportedly arrested

Footage from Kann News

Adding:  GAZA IN CRISIS: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

ISRAELI ATTACKS

👉 At least 83 people have been killed and 644 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s health ministry. 

👉 Bodies of five Palestinians were recovered in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to media reports

👉 Russia lodged a formal complaint with Israel over the attack by Israeli settlers on a Russian diplomatic vehicle near an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, calling it a “gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961”

DEATHS AT AID CENTERS

🔶 58 people seeking food aid were killed on Tuesday

🔶 Overall, at least 1,568 people have been killed while attempting to receive food aid since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation established such sites at the end of May

STARVATION DEATHS

🔹 Eight people—including one child—starved to death in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s health ministry said

🔹 The hunger-related death toll now stands at 188, including 94 children

MILITARY TAKEOVER PLANS

👉 Israel’s cabinet could authorize a complete occupation of Gaza, Israeli media reported

👉 US president Donald Trump said it was “pretty much up to Israel” whether to take over Gaza

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
