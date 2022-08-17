The CCP’s Ambassador in Australia Showed ‘Ugly Face’ of the Chinese Regime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p18i4a687
08/14/2022 Sky News host Rita Panahi: Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian’s National Press Club address shows the “ugly face” of the Chinese regime, “How unapologetic the CCP is about what they are doing and what they are planning to do”, “The CCP has long-term plans – not just for Taiwan but for the world.”