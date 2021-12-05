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Max Igan: Covid is a Cover Story For A Massive Human Cull & PEDOPHILIA [04.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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250 views • December 05, 2021
Note: Why does Max Igan use the Satanic One World Order's 'One World Currency' (One World Religion)? - Is he also a Psyop for the Satanist? Or just ignorent? - I dont thing so...
Links:

One world currency - Earth 2050: https://2050.earth/predictions/one-world-currency
3. mar. 2021 - 1988 Economist Cover Predicting a World Currency:
Video Advice - 2.79M subscribers
66,841 views Mar 3, 2021
https://youtu.be/wzqhgrbOg8Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw

Cover: "Get Ready for a World Currency"
Source: Economist; 01/9/1988:
https://altcoopsys.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/ArticleEconomist1988GetReadyforthePhoenix_001.pdf

Michael "Gumby" Gunner becomes emotional as backlash heats up in NT
https://tottnews.com/2021/12/02/michael-gunner-becomes-emotional/#comment-17405

Omicron in Sydney: Regents Park Christian School student infected with new COVID-19 variant
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/omicron-in-sydney-regents-park-christian-school-student-infected-with-new-covid19-variant-of-concern/news-story/587d580a781b6dccead414011d4bad8e

Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in the ACT, case has not travelled overseas
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-03/act-covid-19-omicron-detected-canberra/100673696

OMICRON Video Game (1999) Nomad Soul / Hugo Talks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQOZ3o5gdXI

Belgian Court Declares COVID Vaccine Passports Illegal
https://greatgameindia.com/belgium-vaccine-passports-illegal/

Fair Work Commision Rules BHP Vaccine Mandates Unlawful
https://greatgameindia.com/belgium-vaccine-passports-illegal/

Thousands Facing Heart Problems Due to "Post Pandemic Stress" (No, No, It's Not Jab Damage)
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/post-pandemic-stress-disorder-heart-conditions-covid-london-physicians-b969436.html

Max Igan - Riccardo Bosi - Interview with Foster Gamble
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cz5vFpw41PkY/

Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis - God We Need You Now (end track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQhJV4L6ckY

Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!

TheCrowhouse - 80236 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/79AcxNSr640c/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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