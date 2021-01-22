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LANGE FRANS en COEN VERMEEREN over UFO'S, VRIJE ENERGIE en het PLAN van de ELITE
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20 views • January 22, 2021
Lange Frans met Coen Vermeeren, 18 januari 2021
Boeken van Coen : https://obeliskboeken.nl/coen-vermeeren
Film over roswell :
Phenomenon op itunes : https://itunes.apple.com/nl/movie/close-encounters-of-the-fifth-kind-contact-gemaakt/id1504350168
Close encounters of the fifth kind op itunes : https://itunes.apple.com/nl/movie/close-encounters-of-the-fifth-kind-contact-gemaakt/id1504350168
Thrive
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eY1dJLVOSLOw/
Lange Frans
Website: https://langefrans.nl/
Webshop: https://langefrans.nl/store/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f1y4BLgAoO8y/
Boeken van Coen : https://obeliskboeken.nl/coen-vermeeren
Film over roswell :
Phenomenon op itunes : https://itunes.apple.com/nl/movie/close-encounters-of-the-fifth-kind-contact-gemaakt/id1504350168
Close encounters of the fifth kind op itunes : https://itunes.apple.com/nl/movie/close-encounters-of-the-fifth-kind-contact-gemaakt/id1504350168
Thrive
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eY1dJLVOSLOw/
Lange Frans
Website: https://langefrans.nl/
Webshop: https://langefrans.nl/store/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f1y4BLgAoO8y/
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