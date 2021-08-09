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Richard David Steele speaking at Hackettstown New Jersey August 2021
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353 views • August 09, 2021
The truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.
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Our mission is to report the truth, not the narrative. All official links below:
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MustangMedic Tenets
1. Science has proven one man & one woman started 7.5 billion of us… we are all related.
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4. Love one another (lift someone up)
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If you didn’t see a post today on YouTube go to https://mustangmedic.locals.com/
and
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mustangmedic
👇🤠👍🇺🇸⚠️
MustangMedic will be at all of the conferences below. Hope to see you there!
Save 10% use promo code - MUSTANG
Clay Clark’s Reawaken America Tour
August 19th-21st Grand Rapids, MI RDR
September 24th-25th Colorado Springs, CO MNM
November 11th, 12th, Washington Ppp A13th San Antonio, Texas
SAVE 10% USE PROMO CODE: - MUSTANG
Request tickets and see speakers at https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
👆🤠👍🇺🇸⚠️
Our mission is to report the truth, not the narrative. All official links below:
https://www.officialmustangmedic.com
MustangMedic Tenets
1. Science has proven one man & one woman started 7.5 billion of us… we are all related.
2. Listen to each other.
3. To be able to respectfully disagree.
4. Love one another (lift someone up)
Your support is greatly appreciated. It keeps us in DC.
https://OfficialMustangMedic.com/donate
👊🤠🇺🇸
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