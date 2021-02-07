Crop Circles Are From God Warning Us About The Biblical Dietary Laws...

The Angel Gabrial brought a message from God that there is something wrong with the food. The only way to worship God is through a meal. The prince of the air is destroying our ability to know God by genetic entering.

Christ Said He Saw

Satan Cast Down

To The Earth...



When Christ Was

Tested By Satan,

Satan Offered Him

KingShip Of All

The Cities,

If He would

Bow down and

Worship Him.



From This We See

That Satan Knows

All The Activities

Of Man On The

Earth.



And so Seeing

These Crop Circles

Appear Caused

Him To Quickly

Take Action and

“Muddy The Waters”

So Man Would

Miss The Message

From God About...



The Genetically

Modified Foods and

The Importance of

Biblical Dietary Laws

And How Critical It

Would-Be for God's

People to Understanding

His Words and

Properly Worship Him.



Here We See How

God's Word That

Man's Life Span

Would-Be 120 Years

Is Only 70-80...

The 90th Psalm Says...

Because We Disobey

God's Dietary Laws...



Crop circles have been appearing in grain fields all over the earth during the last few decades. They appear suddenly, usually at night. At first, they were simple circles of bent-over grain stalks. Soon a new crop of more elaborate designs evolved—geometric forms reminiscent of profound mathematical theorems.



Some cerealogists (people who study crop circles) say that these diagrams must be created by intelligent alien beings from elsewhere. Even though these diagrams must be constructed in a very short timespan, the genuine crop circles never show any serious mistakes or blunders of execution



Crop circles — strange patterns that appear mysteriously overnight in farmers' fields—provoke puzzlement, delight, and intrigue among the press and public alike. The circles are mostly found in the United Kingdom but have spread to dozens of countries around the world in past decades. The mystery has inspired countless books, blogs, fan groups, researchers (dubbed "cereologists"), and even Hollywood films.



Despite having been studied for decades, the question remains: Who — or what — is making them?

This massive 780-foot (238 meters) crop circle appeared in 2001 in the remote area of Milk Hill in Wiltshire, England. The elaborate design is composed of 409 circles that form a pattern called a double, or six-sided, triskelion, which is a motif consisting of three interlocking spirals.

(Image: © Handy Marks | public domain)