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Crop Circles Are From God Warning Us About The Biblical Dietary Laws...
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35 views • February 07, 2021
The Angel Gabrial brought a message from God that there is something wrong with the food. The only way to worship God is through a meal. The prince of the air is destroying our ability to know God by genetic entering.
Christ Said He Saw
Satan Cast Down
To The Earth...
When Christ Was
Tested By Satan,
Satan Offered Him
KingShip Of All
The Cities,
If He would
Bow down and
Worship Him.
From This We See
That Satan Knows
All The Activities
Of Man On The
Earth.
And so Seeing
These Crop Circles
Appear Caused
Him To Quickly
Take Action and
“Muddy The Waters”
So Man Would
Miss The Message
From God About...
The Genetically
Modified Foods and
The Importance of
Biblical Dietary Laws
And How Critical It
Would-Be for God's
People to Understanding
His Words and
Properly Worship Him.
Here We See How
God's Word That
Man's Life Span
Would-Be 120 Years
Is Only 70-80...
The 90th Psalm Says...
Because We Disobey
God's Dietary Laws...
Crop circles have been appearing in grain fields all over the earth during the last few decades. They appear suddenly, usually at night. At first, they were simple circles of bent-over grain stalks. Soon a new crop of more elaborate designs evolved—geometric forms reminiscent of profound mathematical theorems.
Some cerealogists (people who study crop circles) say that these diagrams must be created by intelligent alien beings from elsewhere. Even though these diagrams must be constructed in a very short timespan, the genuine crop circles never show any serious mistakes or blunders of execution
Crop circles — strange patterns that appear mysteriously overnight in farmers' fields—provoke puzzlement, delight, and intrigue among the press and public alike. The circles are mostly found in the United Kingdom but have spread to dozens of countries around the world in past decades. The mystery has inspired countless books, blogs, fan groups, researchers (dubbed "cereologists"), and even Hollywood films.
Despite having been studied for decades, the question remains: Who — or what — is making them?
This massive 780-foot (238 meters) crop circle appeared in 2001 in the remote area of Milk Hill in Wiltshire, England. The elaborate design is composed of 409 circles that form a pattern called a double, or six-sided, triskelion, which is a motif consisting of three interlocking spirals.
(Image: © Handy Marks | public domain)
Christ Said He Saw
Satan Cast Down
To The Earth...
When Christ Was
Tested By Satan,
Satan Offered Him
KingShip Of All
The Cities,
If He would
Bow down and
Worship Him.
From This We See
That Satan Knows
All The Activities
Of Man On The
Earth.
And so Seeing
These Crop Circles
Appear Caused
Him To Quickly
Take Action and
“Muddy The Waters”
So Man Would
Miss The Message
From God About...
The Genetically
Modified Foods and
The Importance of
Biblical Dietary Laws
And How Critical It
Would-Be for God's
People to Understanding
His Words and
Properly Worship Him.
Here We See How
God's Word That
Man's Life Span
Would-Be 120 Years
Is Only 70-80...
The 90th Psalm Says...
Because We Disobey
God's Dietary Laws...
Crop circles have been appearing in grain fields all over the earth during the last few decades. They appear suddenly, usually at night. At first, they were simple circles of bent-over grain stalks. Soon a new crop of more elaborate designs evolved—geometric forms reminiscent of profound mathematical theorems.
Some cerealogists (people who study crop circles) say that these diagrams must be created by intelligent alien beings from elsewhere. Even though these diagrams must be constructed in a very short timespan, the genuine crop circles never show any serious mistakes or blunders of execution
Crop circles — strange patterns that appear mysteriously overnight in farmers' fields—provoke puzzlement, delight, and intrigue among the press and public alike. The circles are mostly found in the United Kingdom but have spread to dozens of countries around the world in past decades. The mystery has inspired countless books, blogs, fan groups, researchers (dubbed "cereologists"), and even Hollywood films.
Despite having been studied for decades, the question remains: Who — or what — is making them?
This massive 780-foot (238 meters) crop circle appeared in 2001 in the remote area of Milk Hill in Wiltshire, England. The elaborate design is composed of 409 circles that form a pattern called a double, or six-sided, triskelion, which is a motif consisting of three interlocking spirals.
(Image: © Handy Marks | public domain)
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