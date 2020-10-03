Unacceptable Lifestyle Changes Causing Societal Shift (1042)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
#pork #foodavailability #gold #foodprices #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
China Pork Reserves At Risk Of 'Running Out In Months' As Prices Soar https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
US Frozen Pork Supplies Plunge To Near Decade Low https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
80% Of Americans Say Post-Pandemic Food Inflation Is Impacting Their Budgets https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Gasoline Shortages Force Venezuelans to Ride Donkeys https://www.breitbart.com/national-se...
People riding donkeys Venezuela image https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EiSbn63WA...
Why the country with the world's largest oil reserves faces gas shortages https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/26/americ...
McDonald’s says demand for Travis Scott meal spurring burger shortages https://nypost.com/2020/09/16/mcdonal...
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/...
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
●▬▬▬ Social ▬▬▬●
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy...
●▬▬▬ AV Content ▬▬▬●
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030