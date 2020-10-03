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Unacceptable Lifestyle Changes Causing Societal Shift (1042)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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41 views • October 03, 2020
China's pork reserves running out within three months same as rice in Australia gone in three months. 80%+ of people say they are affected by food inflation and changing what they eat. Venezuelans are riding donkeys as gasoline shortage sweep the country. McDonalds experiencing shortages of hamburgers.

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China Pork Reserves At Risk Of 'Running Out In Months' As Prices Soar https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
US Frozen Pork Supplies Plunge To Near Decade Low https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
80% Of Americans Say Post-Pandemic Food Inflation Is Impacting Their Budgets https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Gasoline Shortages Force Venezuelans to Ride Donkeys https://www.breitbart.com/national-se...
People riding donkeys Venezuela image https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EiSbn63WA...
Why the country with the world's largest oil reserves faces gas shortages https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/26/americ...
McDonald’s says demand for Travis Scott meal spurring burger shortages https://nypost.com/2020/09/16/mcdonal...
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