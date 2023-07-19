A PLEA FOR REPENTANCE LUKE 13:1-17

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 13:1-17. The Jews often thought that people suffered because they had sinned (John 9:2). Jesus had just spoken about judgement. The people may also have thought of what Jesus had said. Therefore, they were wondering if these Galileans were especially wicked. Some people from Galilee were offering their sacrifice in the Temple. Pilate did not want anyone to cause trouble against the Romans. He ordered his soldiers to stop such people. The soldiers killed the Galileans. Their own blood mixed with the blood of their animal offerings.

