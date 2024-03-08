How TERRIBLE Will Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address Be?

Glenn Beck
Mar 7, 2024
The New York Times has released a laughable report on how President Biden is prepping for his 2024 State of the Union address. Glenn, Pat, and Stu rip it apart for the propaganda that it is. They also give their predictions for just how geriatric this speech will be. Will Biden make it through the whole speech? How mockable will the "historic accomplishments" that he plans to highlight be? How many times will he blame Republicans and Donald Trump for his own failures? And will he address the big issues that Americans really care about, like the border and high crime?
