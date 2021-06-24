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DR. MIKE YEADON: COVID-19 LIES - NO TREATMENTS
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1498 views • June 24, 2021
DR. MIKE YEADON: COVID-19 LIES - NO TREATMENTS
The second in a series of videos of Dr. Mike Yeadon talking with Del Bigtree about the Covid-19 lies we've all been told.
Video in Bitchute, to share outside Telegram:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8yNv0Y3sUkMP/
The second in a series of videos of Dr. Mike Yeadon talking with Del Bigtree about the Covid-19 lies we've all been told.
Video in Bitchute, to share outside Telegram:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8yNv0Y3sUkMP/
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