SUBMARINES-DISTRACTIONS-REDIRECTIONS-&-SLIGHT OF HAND HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE | EP104

THE BIG MIG SHOWFRIDAY JUNE 23, 2023
EPISODE #104- #3523- 8PM
DESANTIS FUNDRAISER HOSTED BY THE CCP & MODERNA LOBBYIST
TITANIC SUB IMPLOSION WAS DETECTED BY TOP-SECRET NAVY ACOUSTIC SYSTEM HOURS AFTER LOSING COMMUNICATIONS ON SUNDAY.
Hunter Biden used his father's name to extort Chinese business partner: IRS Whistleblower
WHAT HAPPENED TO BELIEVE THE WHISTLEBLOWER
THE MOST TRANSPARENT ADMINISTRATION: JOE BIDEN
👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍
FOLLOW US:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio
WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/
_______________________________________________
SUPPORT US:
LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support
GLOBALTEKMD: https://www.globaltekmd.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.