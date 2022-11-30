Dr. Fauci Deposed in Lawsuit Alleging COVID Collusion With Big Tech

https://gnews.org/articles/543102

Summary：11/27/2022 Fox News: Dr. Fauci is deposed in lawsuit alleging COVID collusion with Big Tech to rule by opinion and squash differing opinions. As high as 3.5% of people suffered heart injury after the second dose of the vaccine. Another truth is that all cause mortality in the United States is up, 15% to 20% year over year by some estimates from the funeral sector.



