Dr. Fauci Deposed in Lawsuit Alleging COVID Collusion With Big Tech

https://gnews.org/articles/543102
Summary：11/27/2022 Fox News: Dr. Fauci is deposed in lawsuit alleging COVID collusion with Big Tech to rule by opinion and squash differing opinions. As high as 3.5% of people suffered heart injury after the second dose of the vaccine. Another truth is that all cause mortality in the United States is up, 15% to 20% year over year by some estimates from the funeral sector.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.