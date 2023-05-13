⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 14:00, (13 May 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 May 2023)

Part I

On 12 May at around 6.30pm Moscow time, AFU Air Force combat aircraft launched a missile attack on Polipak polymer products company and Milam meat processing plant in Lugansk.

The strike was carried out using Storm Shadow missiles supplied to the Kiev regime by the UK, contrary to London's claims that these weapons would not be used on civilian targets.

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the territory of Lugansk food and chemical industries. Some nearby residential buildings are destructed. Civilians, including six children, were injured. Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft shot down AFU Su-24 aircraft that attacked Lugansk and Mig-29 fighter that was covering it.

The AF of the Russian Federation continue the SMO.

In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units close to Sinkovka, Kurilovka (Kharkov region), & Stelmakhovka (LPR). 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been thwarted near Berestovoye and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were up to 170 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 motor vehicles, Gvozdika & Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems.

In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of AFU units near Terny, Grigorovka (DPR), and Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR). The enemy losses were up to 75 UKR servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have liberated a neighbourhood in the NW part of Artyomovsk. The Airborne Troops' units provided support to the assault units and restrained the enemy on the flanks. Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Grigorovka, Krasnoye and Chasov Yar (DPR).

Russian aviation have made 9 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 98 firing missions. The enemy losses were over 285 UKR servicemen and mercenaries, 2 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armoured personnel carriers, 4 motor vehicles, 2 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, & 1 D-30 howitzer. In addition, 1 AFU artillery-missile armament and munitions depot was destroyed near Kramatorsk (DPR).

In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units close to Ugledar, Pavlovka, Novopol (DPR), Malinovka, Malaya Tokmachka & Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

The actions of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Novomayorskoye (DPR). The enemy losses were over 155 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 14 motor vehicles, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.





In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one Giatsint-B gun. One AFU ammunition depot has been destroyed near Nikolayev.

Part 2

Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, and Artillery of the RU Group of Forces have engaged 74 AFU artillery units, manpower, & hardware in 114 areas during the day.

1 radar station of Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has been destroyed near Novodmitrovka (DPR). The 5th Assault Brigade's battalion command and observation post has been hit near Krasnoye (DPR). 1 aircraft missiles & fuel depot for Ukrainian military equipment has been destroyed close to Zaporozhye.

Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Kupyansk (Kharkov region).

Air defence have intercepted 3 HIMARS projectiles. In addition, 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down cloe to Velikiy Vyselok, Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region), Belogorovka, Kremennaya, Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirovoye, Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Korsunka and Krynki (Kherson region).

In total, 424 airplanes, 231 helicopters, 4,117 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 air defence missile systems, 9,119 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,100 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,806 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 10,167 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.