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BANNED ON YOUTUBE: It's always about money and designed to rob you
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44 views • December 02, 2019
I am including both the YouTube description exactly pasted from the original post on YouTube and including the exact tags which YouTube called "misleading". Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdfxG_0gnx4
China intervention over Hong Kong
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-red-horse-is-at-the-edge-of-the-precipice-as-china-threatens-the-u-s-with-revenge-for-siding-with-the-hong-kong-protesters/
Ukraine Links
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/its-almost-as-if-foreign-aid-payments-are-filtered-through-corrupt-corporations-and-then-redirected-back-to-high-ranking-american-politicians-through-their-children/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/hmm-ukrainian-indictment-claims-7-4-billion-obama-linked-laundering-puts-biden-group-take-at-16-5-million-stay-tuned/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/information-on-the-so-called-ukrainegate-whistleblowers-eric-ciamarella-and-alexander-vindman-and-the-real-reasons-why-ukrainegate-is-happening/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/i-think-the-1-7-billion-in-cash-flown-to-iran-was-also-a-massive-money-laundering-scheme-just-like-ukraine/
The plot against REAL money and the threat to retirement
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/executive-order-6102-led-to-the-fall-of-americas-money-system/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/attempt-to-reduce-national-debt-may-cut-into-your-social-security/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/dutch-government-facing-unprecedented-crisis-millions-retirees-face-pensions-cuts-due
Dishonest Mainstream Media Reporting
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/dnc-war-room-this-is-a-disgusting-result-of-trumps-family-separation-policies-deletes-tweet-after-realizing-its-about-obama/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/larry-elder-goes-into-the-details-about-why-abc-with-held-the-story-about-epstein-for-3-whole-years/
Good riddance if he keeps his promise
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/mike-pompeo-resigning/
China intervention over Hong Kong
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-red-horse-is-at-the-edge-of-the-precipice-as-china-threatens-the-u-s-with-revenge-for-siding-with-the-hong-kong-protesters/
Ukraine Links
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/its-almost-as-if-foreign-aid-payments-are-filtered-through-corrupt-corporations-and-then-redirected-back-to-high-ranking-american-politicians-through-their-children/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/hmm-ukrainian-indictment-claims-7-4-billion-obama-linked-laundering-puts-biden-group-take-at-16-5-million-stay-tuned/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/information-on-the-so-called-ukrainegate-whistleblowers-eric-ciamarella-and-alexander-vindman-and-the-real-reasons-why-ukrainegate-is-happening/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/i-think-the-1-7-billion-in-cash-flown-to-iran-was-also-a-massive-money-laundering-scheme-just-like-ukraine/
The plot against REAL money and the threat to retirement
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/executive-order-6102-led-to-the-fall-of-americas-money-system/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/attempt-to-reduce-national-debt-may-cut-into-your-social-security/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/dutch-government-facing-unprecedented-crisis-millions-retirees-face-pensions-cuts-due
Dishonest Mainstream Media Reporting
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/dnc-war-room-this-is-a-disgusting-result-of-trumps-family-separation-policies-deletes-tweet-after-realizing-its-about-obama/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/larry-elder-goes-into-the-details-about-why-abc-with-held-the-story-about-epstein-for-3-whole-years/
Good riddance if he keeps his promise
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/mike-pompeo-resigning/
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