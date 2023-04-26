Create New Account
Skyfall 2020: Choose You This Day by Pastor Nancy Odle
Pastor Nancy Odle preaches on the importance of repenting from our sins, especially rebellion and unforgiveness, and drawing near to God so that He may purify our hearts.


"And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD." Joshua 24:15

forgivenessrepentancedean odleskyfallnancy odle

