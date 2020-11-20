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This "Pandemic" Should End Tomorrow - Dr. Hodgkinson
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797 views • November 20, 2020
This is a video of a private recording of what appears to be a Zoom conference, where Dr. Hodgkinson speaks out against what is going on. He explains how this is a completely unfounded hysteria being driven by the media and politicians, and it needs to stop. "Nothing more than a bad flu season"
Note: I have no idea if I spelled the Doctors name correctly. I just took a best guess from the audio from the video.
Note: I have no idea if I spelled the Doctors name correctly. I just took a best guess from the audio from the video.
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