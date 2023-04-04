REPUBLICOMPASSION

A LIST OF WORDS YOU ARE USING INCORRECTLY, and the correct usage in parentheses.

pro-choice (pro-death)

democrat (totalitarian)

democratic party (enslavement party)

LEGAL SYSTEM (injustice system)

party of peace (party of nord-stream sabotage, WW3 and slavery)

blue states (communist red states)

progressive (regressive)

liberal (illiberal)

diversity (hive-mind biological robots)

inclusive (exclusionary)

peaceful protest (insurrection)

affirmative action (unconstitutional quotas)

gender (anti-science biology)

reproductive rights (child-killers)

insurrectionist (defender of the constitution)

toxic masculinity (refusing to be a victim)

white fragility (rejecting a racist agenda)

feminist (anti-male)

ANTIFA (the return of Hitler's brown-shirts)

BLACK LIVES MATTER (anti-family Marxists)

Woke (in a coma)

why can't we all get along (why can't everyone accept their leftist slave-master)

bi-partisan (making republicans your bitch)

mansplaining (trying to help a dumb person)

accountability (leftist persecuting the right)

fairness (unfairness)

science (political science)

birthing person (fictional humanoid)

sponge-worthy (amazon hair-lip creature)

Obama-care (death plan)

fair share (thieving hypocrite)

citizen (illegal alien)

president (dictator)