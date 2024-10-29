Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 28, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2409 - What company has to pay out for firing their employees for not taking covid vaccine? -Is cardiovascular disease and health issues linked to masculinity? -What kind of emissions will be on some of Volkswagen’s vehicles? -Is sleeping in on the weekend good for your health? -Benefits from krill oil? -Are shot safe for infants and kids? -Why would we be using metal detectors to find missiles? -Are there really over 50,000 articles that have come out negatively about Trump? -Is oak milk linked to cancer? -Property tax is funding what type of food at the schools? -Is transgender policy ruining females?