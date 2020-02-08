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“He’s Winning, I’m Getting Nuttier” – The View’s Joy Behar Has Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown
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79 views • February 08, 2020
‘This weekend I’m going to drink, I’m going to eat every carb in the house’
Kelen McBreen | Infowars.com - February 7, 2020
During Friday’s broadcast of The View, co-host Joy Behar lost her cool when she ripped her earpiece out and admitted President Trump’s impeachment acquittal and State of the Union Address have made her crazy.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/hes-winning-im-getting-nuttier-the-views-joy-behar-has-trump-derangement-syndrome-meltdown/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Kelen McBreen | Infowars.com - February 7, 2020
During Friday’s broadcast of The View, co-host Joy Behar lost her cool when she ripped her earpiece out and admitted President Trump’s impeachment acquittal and State of the Union Address have made her crazy.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/hes-winning-im-getting-nuttier-the-views-joy-behar-has-trump-derangement-syndrome-meltdown/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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