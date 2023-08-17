Easy, Affordable, External Antenna Mounting Options for GMRS, 2m, 70cm VHF/UHF Radios

Three simple, affordable antenna mounting options for family emergency radio communications.
Related Radio Videos:
David's Antenna Mounting List:
- Tram 1481 Dual Band 3 Section Base Antenna (144-148/430-450 MHz): https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1481.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9
- Galvanized Steel Top Rail Post: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-Chain-Link-Fence-1-3-8-in-Diameter-x-10-ft-Long-17-Gauge-Thick-Galvanized-Steel-Top-Rail-Post-328913DPTEB/312373065
- Antenna Chimney Mount Kit: https://amzn.to/47l9ltd
- 1-1/2 in. x 14-Gauge x 72 in. Zinc-Plated Slotted Angle: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-1-1-2-in-x-14-Gauge-x-72-in-Zinc-Plated-Slotted-Angle-800517/204225758
- 5/16 in. x 4 in. Zinc-Plated Lag Thread Screw Eye: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-5-16-in-x-4-in-Zinc-Plated-Lag-Thread-Screw-Eye-806926/204273852
- 1/8 in. x 30 ft. Vinyl Coated Steel Wire Rope Kit: https://www.homedepot.com/p/Everbilt-1-8-in-x-30-ft-Vinyl-Coated-Steel-Wire-Rope-Kit-810632/204394877
- Silicone Rubber Self Fusing Tape: https://amzn.to/45DkyUr
Kelly's Antenna:
- Tram 1486 UHF Fiberglass Base Antenna w/Mounting Kit: https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1486.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9
