Dr. Kelli Ward: Yesterday, Was an Exorcism of John McCain From Arizona!

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Dr. Kelli Ward: “It’s been a long fight... Twelve years taking on John McCain, taking on the machine, and yesterday in Arizona it was a culmination, and it was an exorcism of John McCain from our state and from our country.”
(Aug 3, 2022) Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v1en43p-dr.-kelli-ward-explains-the-numerous-maga-electoral-victories-yesterday.html
Dr. Kelli Ward: https://www.kelliward.com/