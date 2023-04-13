Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"JOE BIDEN IS A LYING CRIMINAL." Former W.H. Whistleblower on Biden's Ukraine activities.
196 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Former Obama Stenographer Says Biden Knew Hunter Worked For Burisma In 2014Jesse Watters brings new evidence out: 

New Whistleblower evidence from Mike McCormick, the Former Obama Stenographer Says Biden Knew Hunter Worked For Burisma In 2014. He recorded and transcripted VP Biden's movements to Ukraine and elsewhere.  He obtained a copy of the Hunter laptop  1.5 yrs ago and comes out with new evidence that Joe knew of Hunter's activities in Ukraine.

https://rumble.com/v2hvpqs-former-obama-stenographer-says-biden-knew-hunter-worked-for-burisma-in-2014.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3 




https://rumble.com/v2hvpqs-former-obama-stenographer-says-biden-knew-hunter-worked-for-burisma-in-2014.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3

Keywords
white house whistleblowerfbi coverupbiden crime familymike mccormick

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket