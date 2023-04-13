"JOE BIDEN IS A LYING CRIMINAL." Former W.H. Whistleblower on Biden's Ukraine activities.

Former Obama Stenographer Says Biden Knew Hunter Worked For Burisma In 2014Jesse Watters brings new evidence out:
New Whistleblower evidence from Mike McCormick, the Former Obama Stenographer Says Biden Knew Hunter Worked For Burisma In 2014. He recorded and transcripted VP Biden's movements to Ukraine and elsewhere. He obtained a copy of the Hunter laptop 1.5 yrs ago and comes out with new evidence that Joe knew of Hunter's activities in Ukraine.
https://rumble.com/v2hvpqs-former-obama-stenographer-says-biden-knew-hunter-worked-for-burisma-in-2014.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
