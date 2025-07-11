Italy: Shocking! Man Jumps Into Plane Engine at Catania Airport, Dies Instantly

Man Jumps Into Plane Engine at Catania Airport, Dies Instantly

At around 10:35 a.m. on July 8, 35-year-old Andrea Russo bypassed security and ran onto the runway at Catania Airport in Italy, approaching a Volotea Airlines jet that was preparing to take off for Spain.

Russo reportedly jumped into one of the aircraft’s running engines. He was killed instantly. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.