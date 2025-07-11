Italy: Shocking! Man Jumps Into Plane Engine at Catania Airport, Dies Instantly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man Jumps Into Plane Engine at Catania Airport, Dies Instantly
At around 10:35 a.m. on July 8, 35-year-old Andrea Russo bypassed security and ran onto the runway at Catania Airport in Italy, approaching a Volotea Airlines jet that was preparing to take off for Spain.
Russo reportedly jumped into one of the aircraft’s running engines. He was killed instantly. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.