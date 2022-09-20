Jim Breuer Doesn't Care if You Think His Comedy Is Too Political The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 154

Glenn Beck





Premiered Sep 17, 2022 These days, everything is political, and comedy has been one of the biggest victims. Comedians are told to walk on eggshells. But Jim Breuer doesn’t care. He’s going to walk wherever he damn well pleases. On this episode, the hit stand-up comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum joins Glenn for a laugh-out-loud chat about why he’d rather be funny than fearful. Breuer also reveals his favorite comedian of all time, what inspired his comedy special, “Somebody Had to Say It,” and his secret for dealing with tough times. And he’s seen his share. But he’s also seen miracles, including the incredible (and hilariously told) story of how God saved his marriage.





Sponsors:

You could have a real steakhouse experience in your own home before you know it. The first step is visiting https://Goodranchers.com/Glenn today and saving $30 on your first order of American meat delivered!





If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com





If you want socks that’ll keep your feet cool in the summer and warm in the winter – socks made with the latest in wool technology right here in the good old USA — you don’t have to look any further than Grip6. Go to https://grip6.com/Beck





Preborn’s work of saving babies’ lives will continue at an even greater level as it fights Planned Parenthood and defends its centers from the radical hate groups who want nothing more than to shut it down. To donate, dial #250 and say the keyword “BABY” or go to https://preborn.com/GLENN





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYYIJ52J8tg



