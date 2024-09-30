White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1864 - Sophia Simpson - Valentine is sentenced

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sophia was getting a cookie from Mrs. Fields with her friends in Somerset Mall, when Valentine walked up to her and grabbed her neck, before slamming her head into the display glass. Valentine then laughed at Sophia, who was crying, before putting her mask back on and running away. She was arrested the next day when she returned to the mall to return an item.