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YouTube Child Sex Scandal: Aftermath
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58 views • September 13, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3913/youtube-child-sex-scandal-aftermath
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3913-youtube-child-sex-scandal-aftermath
After months and months of working extensively to demonetize videos controversial to advertisers, YouTube finds itself in the middle of an absolutely revolting child sex scandal.
Since the scandal broke, YouTube has “terminated more than 270 accounts and removed over 150,000 videos ” and the company has “turned off comments on over 625,000 videos targeted by child predators."
Archive: https://web.archive.org/save/https://news.vice.com/story/youtube-kills-ads-on-50000-channels-as-advertisers-flee-over-disturbing-child-content
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3913/youtube-child-sex-scandal-aftermath
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3913-youtube-child-sex-scandal-aftermath
After months and months of working extensively to demonetize videos controversial to advertisers, YouTube finds itself in the middle of an absolutely revolting child sex scandal.
Since the scandal broke, YouTube has “terminated more than 270 accounts and removed over 150,000 videos ” and the company has “turned off comments on over 625,000 videos targeted by child predators."
Archive: https://web.archive.org/save/https://news.vice.com/story/youtube-kills-ads-on-50000-channels-as-advertisers-flee-over-disturbing-child-content
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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