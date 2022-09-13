Edward Dowd: "the Real Economy is Bleeding. And the Stock Market is About to Follow Pretty Hard and Pretty Fast"

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https://gnews.org/post/p1kc7aaba
09/06/2022 Edward Dowd: The Baltic Dry Index showed us a structural problem in real economics. The real global economy is imploding with Europe closing down. Although the U.S. stock market rallied in August, the U.S. economy is bleeding.