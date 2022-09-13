Edward Dowd: "the Real Economy is Bleeding. And the Stock Market is About to Follow Pretty Hard and Pretty Fast"

https://gnews.org/post/p1kc7aaba
09/06/2022 Edward Dowd: The Baltic Dry Index showed us a structural problem in real economics. The real global economy is imploding with Europe closing down. Although the U.S. stock market rallied in August, the U.S. economy is bleeding.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.