What can you detox out of your body? Vaccines? Graphene Oxide? Can you Do It Naturally?
Published 13 hours ago

Hope and her Mom Val who is a natural healing expert have some “totally casual” conversations that address the many health related questions that we get around here at FTWProject.com

This is a series of videos where we address many topics such as:

Graphene Oxide Detox, Vaccine Detox, Genetic Modification, Chemtrail Detox, Nano Delivery, EDTA Chelation, Zeolite, Metholine-Blue, and more.


Visit Val’s website for health related products and information and EMF protection products.


www.holistichealthonline.info

