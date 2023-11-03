Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The DNA CODING COMPLEXITY for COLOUR IN FEATHERS MVI_5800
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
240 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published 18 hours ago

I found this little feather in my daughter’s backyard, and it is almost certainly from a ‘28’ parrot, or Port Lincoln as they are called in South Australia. Marvel with me at the complexity built in to the DNA coding that knows just where this feather will be positioned, and the overall marking effect.

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermacultureflowershomeonionsweedslawnparsleyaloe verachicoryfennelmulchbamboocompostmulleinpawpawchickweedhumussunflowersmadeira vine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket