The DNA CODING COMPLEXITY for COLOUR IN FEATHERS MVI_5800

I found this little feather in my daughter’s
backyard, and it is almost certainly from a ‘28’ parrot, or Port Lincoln as
they are called in South Australia. Marvel with me at the complexity built in
to the DNA coding that knows just where this feather will be positioned, and
the overall marking effect.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.