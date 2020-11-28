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What is Rent Seeking Behavior? Examples: Teachers Unions, Landlords, Bribes?
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36 views • November 28, 2020
What defines rent seeking behavior, and examples of it. We go in depth and discuss examples From landlords, to drug companies, teachers unions, the mafia, Brett Weinstein complaining about YouTube super chats, And governmental corruption.
Rent seeking is an economic term. Money for nothing.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Rent seeking is an economic term. Money for nothing.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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