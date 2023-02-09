Karl Stefanovic Questions Heart Issues - 8 Feb 2023 Underreporting by TGA. Doctors Silenced by AHPRA

Towards the end of the video: TGA archived page contradicts Nick Coatsworth’s claim about the number of reported adverse events. AHPRA letter which went out to 800,000 Australian Health Care workers in March 2021, threatens regulatory action for voicing anything other than a pro-jab message. AHPRA provide link to dob in dissenting colleagues.
Going by the TGA statement prior to 2020, 90-95% of adverse events go in reported. And with doctors reporting fewer injuries since the March 2021 letter, fearing an m anti-vax label and regulatory action, that number is likely significantly higher than 90-95%.
Today Show host Karl Stefanovic and guest Dr Nick Coatsworth.
Karl Stefanovic says 'Fit and healthy people are dropping down with heart issues'
Dr Nick grossly exaggerates the accuracy of adverse events reporting
Mirrored - checkur6
